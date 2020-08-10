Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s Classic Athadu completes 15 Years.

Superstar Mahesh Babu – Trivikram Srinivas’s Athadu which released on August 10th, 2005 has completed 15 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a worldwide distributor share of a little over 17 Crores. It was the second-highest earner for the hero at that time behind Okkadu. The film is a Successful venture at the box-office with Blockbuster run on Television. It has created an all-time record in the USA bettering Shankar Dada Mbbs.
Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.
Nizam – 5.65 Cr
Ceeded – 2.40 Cr
UA – 1.40 Cr
Guntur – 1.35 Cr
Krishna – 1.20 Cr
East – 1.10 Cr
West – 1 Cr
Nellore – 0.75 Cr
Rest – 2.40 Cr
Worldwide – 17.25 Cr