Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s Classic Athadu completes 15 Years.

Superstar Mahesh Babu – Trivikram Srinivas’s Athadu which released on August 10th, 2005 has completed 15 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a worldwide distributor share of a little over 17 Crores. It was the second-highest earner for the hero at that time behind Okkadu. The film is a Successful venture at the box-office with Blockbuster run on Television. It has created an all-time record in the USA bettering Shankar Dada Mbbs.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Nizam – 5.65 Cr

Ceeded – 2.40 Cr

UA – 1.40 Cr

Guntur – 1.35 Cr

Krishna – 1.20 Cr

East – 1.10 Cr

West – 1 Cr

Nellore – 0.75 Cr

Rest – 2.40 Cr

Worldwide – 17.25 Cr