Megastar is a master chef, here is the proof

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an emotional person and he is well bonded with his family. He shares a special bonding with his mom and on Sunday, the top actor turned Chef for his mother Anjana Devi. He cooked a spicy tamarind fish curry for his mom. Chiranjeevi posted the video with the tag ‘Serving mom her own recipe’. The video makes it clear that Chiranjeevi is a professional cook and not a person who enters into the kitchen on the weekends.

The video is more emotional and shows the bond between a mother and her son. Chiranjeevi jumped with joy after his mother said that the curry was delicious. He managed to explain the recipe well in the short video byte which the actor posted on his Instagram page. Chiranjeevi is having an exceptional time during this coronavirus pandemic and he is spending time with his family. He will rejoin the sets of Acharya very soon.