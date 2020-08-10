Change in lineup for Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi spent almost two years for Syeraa. He decided to take up Acharya and the film’s shoot got stalled due to the coronavirus. The top actor decided to work without breaks and was in touch with a bunch of directors. He decided to take up Lucifer remake but Sujeeth’s script was not satisfactory. KS Ravindra (Bobby) was in talks for a film and everyone predicted that Chiranjeevi will take up the film soon.

But things changed completely in a week’s time. Meher Ramesh came up with the script of Vedhalam remake and Chiranjeevi gave his nod. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will produce this project and an official announcement would be made on August 22nd. Chiranjeevi also asked VV Vinayak to work on the remake of Lucifer and the script work is happening at a fast pace. Chiranjeevi is also in plans to shoot for Lucifer remake next year as he can complete the project at a fast pace. Bobby’s film will commence only after the two remakes get completed. The entire lineup of Chiranjeevi changed in just a week.