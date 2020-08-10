A World Record from Mahesh Babu fans

Superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated his birthday yesterday and he turned 45. The actor kept his celebrations simple and he asked all his fans to skip the celebrations considering the coronavirus pandemic. With 60.2 million tweets and mentions of the hashtag #HBDMaheshBabu, Superstar fans achieved a world record after it is named as the biggest trend. Around 1.28 lakh people participated in the trend which also happens to be a new record. Mahesh Babu fans made his birthday a memorable one.

Mahesh is on a break and decided not to start the shoot of his next film anytime soon. The motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on the occasion and it received a loud response. Parasuram is the director and Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. The regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to commence from January 2021. Thaman is the music director for this mass entertainer.