GVR Sastry shock treatment to Somu Veerraju over Amaravati

Out of personal convictions, Akhil Bharata Hindu Mahasabha National General Secretary Prof. GVR Sastry has been firmly defending pro-Amaravati Capital agitation. He has even become the Chairman of Amaravati Capital JAC. He has also been bringing pressure on the BJP AP and national leaderships to play their positive role in protecting and preserving Amaravati for its rich culture and heritage. Now, GVR has swung into direct action to undo what BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is doing in his hurry to favour CM Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals plan.

To dilute Amaravati agitation, Veerraju has been suspending one by one all those party leaders who are voicing against Capital shifting. His latest victim was Velagapudi Gopala Krishna who has been strongly voicing dissent against Jagan policy on TV debates. Velagapudi’s suspension has sent shock waves among political parties and Capital city agitators. Since Veerraju took over as BJP AP President, the party State leaders were also forced to speak cautiously. They were receiving threats from Veerraju group that any dissenting voice against the party stand on Amaravati would be punished. Veerraju has been saying that it was the BJP national leadership’s stand that the Central Government has no role to play in AP Capital City issue. But, this line taken by BJP badly hurts the wishes of Hindu Mahasabha which wanted Amaravati to remain as AP Capital and also flourish as the Ayodhya of South India in future.

Now, GVR Sastry has stepped in and decided to give a strong counter to Veerraju. Sastry has appointed Velagapudi Ramakrishna as the AP state president of Hindu Mahasabha. In that new capacity, Velagapudi can raise his voice even more fiercely than before and even criticise Veerraju. Now, BJP AP leaders say that by ordering a hasty suspection, Veerraju has created new problems for himself within days of taking charge.