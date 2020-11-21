Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata launched officially

Superstar Mahesh Babu will next feature in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film’s official announcement was made months ago and the film got its official launch with a puja ceremony today in Kukatpally’s Sri Venkateswara Temple. The entire movie unit attended the launch and Mahesh’s wife Namratha appeared as a special guest. Mahesh who keeps away from the film launches is away for the event.

The regular shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence in USA from the first week of January and will continue for 45 days. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is on board as the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to be a mass entertainer and the new look of Mahesh is currently designed. The film is aimed at Dasara 2021 release.