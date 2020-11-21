Bigg boss tidbits: Lasya or Monal , who is leaving the house?

Nominations of this week are really interesting. Except Akhil and Avinash, all the housemates are in nominations this week. As the game is heading towards climax, the competition is getting intense. As per the reports, both Lasya and Monal are in danger zone this week. Details as below.

As of now Abhijeet and Sohail are completely in the safe zone. Surprisingly Abhijeet is getting a very huge number of votes compared to earlier weeks. Sohel also suddenly rose to the top slot. Ariyana got sympathy votes after being targeted by all the housemates couple of weeks ago. This leaves, Harika, Lasya and Monal at the bottom layer. Out of the three, Harika has better prospects to get saved. So finally Lasya and Monal are in the danger zone.

Between these two, Monal got huge negative feedback right from the beginning. But Bigg boss makers saved her several times by manipulating the feedback received from the audience, as per the reports. But, later Akhil fans started voting her whenever Akhil is not in nominations and this helped her. This week also Akhil is not in nominations, but still she is getting very least number of votes.

Lasya, who was considered to be the finalist in this season, gradually losing her fan base, mainly because of not showing her true personality and also being passive in the games. There is an opinion among the audience that she is confined to the kitchen most of the times in the house. Also the way she told during the nominations that, she never considered Ariyana as a competitor for her, conveyed to the audience as the arrogance. Actually that single statement from Lasya may cost her a lot.

Still, as of now Lasya is having slightly better edge over Monal in terms of votes. But we need to see whether Big boss makers really eliminate Monal as per the votes or makes Lasya another scapegoat to save Monal, as they did with several other contestants in this season.