Title Announcement: Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani would be working with Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya for an out and out comic entertainer. The film’s announcement was made recently and the title of the rom-com was announced today. The film is Ante Sundaraniki as speculated. The video announcement looks fresh, innovative with some background voices murmuring. Nani hints that he plays a comic role that generates unlimited fun throughout. The regular shoot starts next year once Nani is done with his current projects.

Malayalam beauty Nazriya Fahadh is the leading lady in Ante Sundaraniki. Vivek Sagar composes the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ante Sundaraniki will release next year. Nani is currently shooting for Tuck Jagadish and he would join the sets of Shyam Singha Roy from December.