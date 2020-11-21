Tammineni car goes off road, runs into agricultural fields

It’s a narrow escape for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram today. He escaped unhurt in an accident that took place near Vanjangi in Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district.

The driver ran the Speaker’s car into the nearby agricultural fields while trying to avoid hitting an autorickshaw. However, the auto turned upside down under the impact of the mishap. Four passengers in the autorickshaw sustained injuries.

The Speaker’s driver became alert and drove the car into the fields. It avoided a major accident. Tammineni was safe and he didn’t sustain any injuries.

The officials immediately rushed to the spot on learning about the incident. The ruling party leaders arrived at the spot and enquired about the mishap.

The Speaker has been mostly staying in Srikakulam district and attending programmes locally after the Assembly activities were cut short significantly because of the Coronavirus restrictions.

