Prabhudeva married to a Physiotherapist

Actor, choreographer and director Prabhudeva is now in a happy space and he got married recently. After divorcing his first wife, he was in a neck deep relationship with Nayanthara. The duo parted ways years ago and Prabhudeva was staying single over these years. There are speculations about his wedding from the past few weeks. Prabhudeva got married to Physiotherapist Dr Himani. His brother Raju Sundaram confirmed the news about his brother’s marriage. He even said that the wedding took place in May this year in Prabhudeva’s Chennai residence.

The duo stayed in a relationship for months after which they decided to take the relationship further. Prabhudeva is currently residing in Mumbai and he completed the shooting portions of Salman Khan’s Radhe. The film is aimed for Eid 2021 release. Both Prabhudeva and Himani took their parents approval before getting married.