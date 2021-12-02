Mahesh Babu’s sister cheated for Rs 2 Cr

The Narsingi cops are left in a state of shock after they received a number of complaints on Shilpa Chowdary. Several celebrities are in the trap and Shilpa Chowdary collected crores of money from several businessmen and women in and around Hyderabad. Citing herself as a film producer, Shilpa Chowdary got in contact with celebrities and she used to arrange parties over the weekends. After Shilpa Chowdary got arrested, several people who were cheated rushed to the Narsingi police station.

Mahesh Babu’s sister Priyadarshini too filed a complaint in Narsingi police station saying that she was duped of Rs 2 crores and the case is under investigation. Shilpa Chowdary’s husband Sri Krishna prasad stated himself as a businessman who is into the real estate business. Both Shilpa Chowdary and her husband are arrested and the cops are investigating the matter. As per the initial investigation, Shilpa Chowdary collected crores of rupees from various people from the past few years.