Mahesh Babu’s three month holiday turns into a home lockdown

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one actor who spends ample time with his family when is away from the shoot. He either slips abroad with his family for a vacation or sits at home spending time with his wife Namrata and children Gautham, Sithara. Mahesh was working for the past two years without breaks. After completing the shoot of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is on a break. He is waiting for the completion of exams of his children to fly abroad for a vacation.

Mahesh and Namrata planned a vacation of three months (locales not disclosed) which was planned from April. But with the coronavirus outbreak, they have now restricted themselves to their homes. Mahesh is spending time with kids, watching various films and is reading books. Namrata took the responsibility to keep their kids engaged. Though they were initially not ready to sit at home, she explained how dangerous is coronavirus and the precautions to be taken. Their three month holiday now turned into home lockdown. Mahesh and Namrata calls it a different experience which happens once in a lifetime.