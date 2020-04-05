This is insult to Hyderabad, Aurangabad: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision not to invite him to the video conference with floor leaders of political parties on covid-19 is an insult to the people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad.

The Hyderabad MP tweeted that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) not being invited to the video conference is an insult to the proud people of Aurangabad and Hyderabad.

“Are they lesser humans because they chose AIMIM. Please explain why they’re not worthy of your kind attention? As MPs it’s our job to represent to you the economic & humanitarian misery of our people,” said Owaisi who tagged Prime Minister’s Office.

Owaisi said people of Hyderabad and Aurangabad elected him and Imtiaz Jaleel respectively so that they will raise their issues. “Now, we’re being denied an audience with His Highness. Hyderabad has 93 active covid-19 cases, I want to put forth our ideas on how we can fight this pandemic & identify areas where we’re lacking,” he added.

The Hyderabad MP also posted the press release from Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi. According to the release, Modi will be interacting with floor leaders of political parties (who have more than 5 MPs in Parliament combining Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) through video conference at 11 a.m. on April 8. This video conference pertains to covid-19 related issues, it said.

AIMIM has only two members in Lok Sabha and it has no representation in Rajya Sabha.