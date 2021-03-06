Mahesh buys a swanky new caravan

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid Tollywood actors. The actor added one more swanky new caravan to his collection. The actor spent a bomb on his new caravan and a Mumbai-based interior designing firm designed it to meet the taste of the top actor. Mahesh spent lavishly on the interiors of the caravan which is ready to serve the actor now. Mahesh is on a break and he will resume the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from the mid of the month. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release and is directed by Parasuram.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.