Great India Films is going to bring another entertaining drama “Mosagallu” in USA. Mosgallu is based on a true series of incidents that shook the Indian IT Industry and conned a whopping $380 million (2,800 Crores). Mosagallu is made in 5 languages with a budget of Rs.51 crores. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory Mosagallu is ensembled with huge star cast with Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain. Mosagallu trailer has created a craze with 5+ Million views. Click here to watch the trailer.

Watch Mosagallu on a big screen near you with premieres on Thursday March 18th.

