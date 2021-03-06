Sharwanand looks terrific in the first look of Maha Samudram

Young actor Sharwanand is returning back to the masses with Maha Samudram. ‘An Immeasurable Love’ is the tagline for this emotional mass entertainer. RX 100 sensation Ajay Bhupathi is directing Maha Samudram. Marking the birthday of Sharwanand, the first look of the actor is unveiled today. Sharwanand looks terrific in a mass avatar in a lean and stylish look in the released poster.

The shoot of the film is happening in Vizag. Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the other lead actors in this mass entertainer. AK Entertainments are bankrolling Maha Samudram and the film is announced for August 19th release. Sharwanand completed the shoot of Sreekaram and the film is hitting the screens next Friday. Sharwa who is in a lean phase is in plans to make his comeback with Sreekaram and Maha Samudram this year.