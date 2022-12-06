Mahesh changes plans for Trivikram’s Film again

Superstar Mahesh Babu is back to work and he wrapped up the shoot of a commercial in Mumbai recently. The top actor had plans to join the sets of Trivikram’s film from December 8th but the plans are pushed. Mahesh will take a Christmas and New Year break. Hence he wanted Trivikram to plan the shooting schedules post Sankranthi. The first schedule of the film will take place for 45 days without any breaks. Meanwhile utilizing the break, the team flew to Dubai. Trivikram wanted to narrate the entire script for the core team. Mahesh and Thaman landed in Dubai.

The film’s cinematographer PS Vinod and producer S Radha Krishna will fly to Dubai today. Trivikram will sit with the core team including Mahesh Babu and will discuss about the final draft. The music sessions too will be wrapped up in this break. Mahesh, Trivikram and the team will be in Dubai for a week. The other cast, crew members are almost locked. The schedules of the film are planned. Pooja Hegde will be the leading lady and the actress has been informed about the updated schedules. Haarika and Hassine Creations bankrolls this project and Mahesh wants Trivikram to complete the entire shoot before June. The film is aimed for Independence Day 2023 release.