RRR bags one more Prestigious Award

SS Rajamouli’s recent magnum opus RRR is a massive hit and it is thrilling the international audience after it was available for streaming on Netflix. The film is also screened across several international film festivals. Keeping all his other works aside, Rajamouli is promoting the film big time all over. RRR bagged one more prestigious award in USA. The cast and crew of RRR bagged the Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Winner Award. The award will be presented on February 24, 2023 in a grand manner.

RRR is a periodic drama set in 1920s during the British rule in India. NTR and Ram Charan played freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju and RRR is a fictional tale of action which is also a revolt against the British. Angela Bassett is awarded with the ‘Acting Achievement Award’ and Rian Johnson is will receive the ‘Filmmaking Achievement Award’. The entire team of RRR is expected to grace the 6th annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards in February 2023.