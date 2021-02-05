Mahesh flooded with visitors in Dubai

Superstar Mahesh Babu commenced the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently and the shoot is happening without breaks in Dubai. The schedule will last for 25 days and Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film along with 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment. Mahesh is yet to announce his next and is in talks with several filmmakers for his next. Top producer Dil Raju flew to Dubai and spent two days on the set recently. He is in talks to lock Mahesh for his next.

Anil Sunkara who shares a close bonding with Mahesh is also in the race to produce the next project of Superstar and he will meet him in Dubai soon. Koratala Siva locked Venky Kudumula and the young director is working on a script for Mahesh. The meeting too will happen in Dubai very soon. Apart from these, several filmmakers flew down to Dubai to meet Mahesh on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh is not in a hurry and he is keen to take a call once he is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.