Tollywood waiting for overseas market

The Telugu cinema is the first film industry to reopen on a full-fledged note. The release dates of almost 30 noted movies are out and the audience will have a treat to watch a film every week starting from this Friday. Several distributors are now ready to pay massive prices for the upcoming Telugu releases and the filmmakers are quite relieved now. What’s worrying the producers of the big-ticket films is the revival of the overseas market.

Key markets like USA and UK are yet to reopen. The second wave of coronavirus delayed the reopening of the overseas market. The overseas market turned out to be quite crucial for big-budget films and those featuring stars. The overseas rights of films like Acharya, Vakeel Saab are valued at Rs 10 crores. The producers are waiting to see if the overseas market opens doors from summer so that it would boost up the revenues and help the producers big time during this crisis.