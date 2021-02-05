YCP scores victories over TDP in unanimous polls

As expected, the ruling YCP has got a firm hold on the panchayat elections. In the first phase polls, the YCP supported candidates were declared unanimously elected in 468 sarpanch posts as against just 22 of the TDP. The overall percentage of unanimous polls in the first phase was put at 15.91 percent.

The polling will now be held in over 2,732 panchayats. Of the total 3,249 panchayats in the first phase, unanimous polls were declared in 517 seats altogether. Of these, over 27 were independents who have no political party affiliations. The percentage of unanimous polls came down significantly when compared to the controversial MPTC and ZPTC elections that were held in March last year. After that, the TDP started putting objections to the campaign for unanimous polls.

Analysts say that the ruling YCP leaders have actually aimed at more unanimous polls and the comparatively low percentage would indeed be a blow to their strategies.

It is now clear the polling will be held in about 85 percent seats. Given the stiff competition between the rival candidates, it is indeed going to be a tough test for the ruling YCP to prove its supremacy. On its part, the TDP has mounted significant pressure on the ruling party with its campaign against unanimous polls.