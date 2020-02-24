Mahesh offered a bomb for Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi was awestruck with the narration of Koratala Siva and signed the project Acharya. He even suggested Ram Charan’s name for a crucial role that has 30 minutes of screen space. With the delay in RRR release, Megastar had to change his plans. There are strong speculations that Superstar Mahesh Babu may replace Charan in the film. Mahesh too is yet to announce his next and he shares a close bonding with Koratala Siva.

We have learned that Mahesh along with Chiranjeevi will be a part of a song. Mahesh Babu will also have a solo song in the film. The actor is currently in Mumbai and Koratala Siva will narrate the script after Mahesh Babu returns back to the city. Mahesh will take the final call after hearing the draft and his role. There are talks that Mahesh will be taking Rs 35-40 crores for his 30 minutes role. Acharya is said to be a mass entertainer that is tipped with a social drama.

The shoot of Acharya is happening in Hyderabad and is jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company banners. August 14th and October 2nd are the two considered release dates of the film.