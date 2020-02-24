Nithin, Merlapaka Gandhi Film Launched

Nithin who is enjoying the success of Bheeshma is on signing spree. He is already doing couple of films and is all set to begin another film. He will be starring in Andhadhun remake. The opening of the film to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi is held today.

Shyam Prasad Reddy, Dil Raju, Chinna Babu and Surender Reddy graced the event as guests. Nithin’s dad N Sudhakar Reddy and sister Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under Sreshth Movies banner, whereas Tagore Madhu will present it. Hari K Vedanth is the DOP.

The makers have also announced to start the regular shoot from June.