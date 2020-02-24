Bheeshma has a very good weekend – 3 days Worldwide Collections

Bheeshma has a very good weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 18.80 Cr. After a very good opening day, the film has trended well over the following days resulting in a very good weekend. Be it domestic or Overseas markets the film has done very well. The film is set to be a Hit for sure but the trending on weekdays starting today will tell how big it’s going to be.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|3 Days Collections
|2 Days collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Pre Release
|Nizam
|5.92 Cr
|4.11 Cr
|2.21 Cr
|6.30 Cr
|Ceeded
|2.10 Cr
|1.47 Cr
|0.80 Cr
|3.06 Cr
|UA
|1.78 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|0.62 Cr
|1.85 Cr
|Guntur
|1.35 Cr
|1.03 Cr
|0.77 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|East
|1.21 Cr
|0.92 Cr
|0.67 Cr
|1.55 Cr
|Krishna
|1.08 Cr
|0.71 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|1.40 Cr
|West
|0.88 Cr
|0.71 Cr
|0.56 Cr
|1.20 Cr
|Nellore
|0.48 Cr
|0.37 Cr
|0.27 Cr
|0.64 Cr
|AP/TS
|14.80 Cr
|10.52 Cr
|6.30 Cr
|17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)
|ROI
|1.50 Cr
|2 Cr
|Overseas:
|2.50 Cr
|2.40 Cr
|Worldwide
|18.80 Cr
|23.50 Cr (Including P&P)
Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com