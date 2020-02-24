Bheeshma has a very good weekend – 3 days Worldwide Collections

Bheeshma has a very good weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 18.80 Cr. After a very good opening day, the film has trended well over the following days resulting in a very good weekend. Be it domestic or Overseas markets the film has done very well. The film is set to be a Hit for sure but the trending on weekdays starting today will tell how big it’s going to be.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 3 Days Collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Pre Release Nizam 5.92 Cr 4.11 Cr 2.21 Cr 6.30 Cr Ceeded 2.10 Cr 1.47 Cr 0.80 Cr 3.06 Cr UA 1.78 Cr 1.20 Cr 0.62 Cr 1.85 Cr Guntur 1.35 Cr 1.03 Cr 0.77 Cr 1.55 Cr East 1.21 Cr 0.92 Cr 0.67 Cr 1.55 Cr Krishna 1.08 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.40 Cr 1.40 Cr West 0.88 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.56 Cr 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.48 Cr 0.37 Cr 0.27 Cr 0.64 Cr AP/TS 14.80 Cr 10.52 Cr 6.30 Cr 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 1.50 Cr 2 Cr Overseas: 2.50 Cr 2.40 Cr Worldwide 18.80 Cr 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)