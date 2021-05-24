Mahesh to take a call about Sakaru Vaari Paata

The shoots of Telugu films came to a halt long ago and it is unclear about when they would resume again. Mahesh Babu completed one long schedule of his upcoming movie Sakaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. The second schedule came to a halt very soon after the crew members are tested positive. Marking his father Superstar Krishna’s birthday on May 31st, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are keen to release a small teaser from the film. But there is no enough content for the teaser cut.

A short glimpse from the shoot will be unveiled and this glimpse is now getting ready. Mahesh will take the final call if the video byte is impressive. Else, a new poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on May 31st. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Mahesh Babu’s next film with Trivikram will have its official launch on May 31st.