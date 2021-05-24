Release of rebel Raju delayed by four more days

New procedural hurdles were created for the immediate release of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Raju from the Army Hospital in Secunderabad. Officials say that his release would be further delayed by another four days. This time, it was because of the fresh report given by the Army doctors that the MP would require further treatment for his full recovery.

The Army Hospital came out with this report after the Guntur magistrate court asked for the discharge summary of the injured MP while in the CID police custody. Originally, the Army doctors were waiting for the release orders from the magistrate court to release the MP. Two days ago, this was the message given to the family members of Raghurama Raju. But now, the situation changed again as the Army Hospital refused to give discharge summary till Mr. Raju was fully recovered.

From this, it triggered further political speculation in the Telugu States that the rebel MP might have suffered internal injuries while in the custody of the AP CID police. The Army doctors’ latest report would go quite contrary to the report of the doctors at the Guntur General Hospital. The GGH medical board gave a report that there were no perceptible injuries except that there were general edema swellings on his legs.

The Army doctors’ discharge summary would be going to play a key role in unravelling the Raju ‘custodial torture’ controversy.