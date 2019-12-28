Mahesh’s lavish dubbing suite

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid South Indian actors. The actor personally erected a dubbing studio in his Jubilee Hills residence recently. For the first time, Mahesh Babu dubbed for Sarileru Neekevvaru from the lavish dubbing studio which completed recently. His wife Narmata shared the click of his swanky new dubbing suite for Superstar fans and audience. Mahesh along with his family flew to Mumbai on personal work and will fly abroad for New Year.

Soon after he returns, Mahesh Babu will participate in the promotional activities of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is aimed for January 11th 2020 release and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru will take place on January 5th in LB Stadium, Hyderabad and Megastar Chiranjeevi is invited as the special guest for the evening.