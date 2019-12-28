Dil Raju unhappy with Vinayak’s Seenayya

Sensational director VV Vinayak had no offers left to direct films after which he switched paths and is making his debut as an actor with Seenayya. He lost huge weight for the film and the movie started rolling recently. Narasimha Rao is the director and Shriya Saran is the leading lady. The film’s producer Dil Raju is not much impressed with the rushes of the completed schedules.

He asked the director to rework on the canned scenes and asked him to narrate the full draft once again after Sankranthi. The shoot of the film is kept on hold as of now and it will start post Sankranthi. Seenayya is all about the emotional bonding of a father and his daughter. The film will hit the screens during summer 2020.