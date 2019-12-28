Jaataro Jaatara from Entha Manchivaadavuraa: Peppy and Massy

The first two singles from Entha Manchivaadavuraa received top-notch response and they are class melodies. The third song ‘Jaataro Jaatara’ from Entha Manchivaadavuraa has been unveiled which is a mass number that happens in a village. Set in the backdrop of a village, the song has been canned across beautiful village locales and a special set. Rahul Sipligunj, Sahithi Chaganti’s vocals made the song even more massy.

Gopi Sundar composed a perfect tune suiting the situation. Jaataro Jaatara is a perfect mass number after two class hits from the film. Kalyanram’s dance moves are decent in the song. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is an emotional family entertainer directed by Satish Vegesna. Mehreen is the leading lady and Aditya Music, Sridevi Movies are the producers. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is slated for January 15th release for Sankranthi 2020.