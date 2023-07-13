Mahila Sakthi schemes are steps for women safety, future, says TDP

Hailing the schemes announced by TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, for women in the name of Mahila Sakthi, the party woman wing leaders here on Thursday felt that these schemes are steps for women safety and their future in the State.

Releasing the video of Maha Sakthi at the party headquarters here, the president of the TDP’s State women wing, Vangalapudi Anitha, the leaders, Swarnalatha, Usha Rani, Rajya Lakshmi and Asha said that the schemes announced by Chandrababu Naidu at the recent Mahanadu will certainly lay a golden path for the future of women in the State.

“The primary goal of the Mahila Sakthi is to see to it that every woman, who has been shedding tears for the past four years in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, should feel happy,” the TDP women leaders observed.

Stating that the schemes announced by Chandrababu Naidu at Mahanadu are only a trailer, they said that the real picture is much ahead. The women leaders are of the opinion that every woman in the State is praising the Mahila Sakthi schemes.

In the whole country it is only the TDP that encouraged women politically, economically and socially, they said and pointed out that the party founder, the late NT Rama Rao, has taken the initiative to give equal rights in the ancestral property for women and set an example for the country. With Dwcra groups, Chandrababu Naidu has conveyed the woman power to the whole world, they said.

Observing that Chandrababu has given highest priority for women education, Anitha said that he has announced various welfare schemes for women. House-site pattas and ration cards too were sanctioned in the name of women, she added.

Anitha made it clear that once the TDP forms the next government the schemes announced by Chandrababu Naidu will be extended even to the YSRCP women leaders too.