Raja Kasukurthi Elected Treasurer of TANA, Bringing Transparency, Responsibility, and Community Service.

Raja Kasukurthi has recently been elected as the Treasurer of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), the oldest and largest Indo-American organization in North America. His election to this esteemed position was met with unanimous support from the members. He will be serving as Treasurer from 2023 to 2025.

Raja’s extensive experience within TANA includes serving in various roles such as National Services Coordinator, Backpack Chairman, Regional Coordinator, and more. Throughout his tenure in these diverse capacities, he has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the organization’s mission and values and received numerous accolades for his outstanding work.

In collaboration with TANA’s Chaitanya Sravanti program, he organized and conducted several eye camps, providing vital eye care services to underserved communities. Additionally, Raja played a pivotal role in awarding scholarships to deserving students based on their academic merit.

Recognizing the needs of underprivileged older people, he initiated the distribution of wool rugs to provide comfort and warmth during the colder months. Furthermore, Raja extended his support to impoverished farmers by providing them with essential tools to enhance their agricultural practices.

Originally from Veeravalli, a small town in Krishna Dt, AP, Raja immigrated to the United States in pursuit of higher education. Currently, he holds the prestigious position of Director at Columbia University. Additionally, Raja has proven himself as a successful entrepreneur, engaging in various business ventures ranging from small-scale to large-scale enterprises. Despite his demanding schedule, he consistently prioritizes serving those in need. Raja firmly believes in giving back to his community through his dedicated work.

With his recent appointment as Treasurer of TANA, Raja is poised to make a lasting impact on the organization and the community at large from 2023 to 2025. His commitment to service showcases his compassion and dedication to improving the lives of others. Raja’s multifaceted contributions make him an invaluable asset to TANA and an inspiration to individuals striving to make a positive difference.

Raja is committed to upholding a high standard of transparency with regards to the organization’s funds. Recognizing the importance of financial accountability, Raja aims to ensure that all financial transactions and records are handled with utmost clarity and openness.

The news of Raja’s election as Treasurer has garnered widespread acclaim and support. From renowned personalities to everyday individuals, both in North America and in his hometown of Veeravalli, people have expressed their congratulations and belief that Raja’s appointment is well-deserved. His reputation for integrity, hard work, and commitment to the community has earned him the admiration and trust of many.