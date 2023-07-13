Payyavula suspects massive scam behind R’seema Irrigation Project

Senior TDP leader and MLA, Payyavula Kesav, said on Thursday that the State Government has raised curtains for another massive scam in the name of Rayalaseema Irrigation Project. He further said that the management of the entire economic system in the State has completely gone haywire.

Making startling revelations on how the Rs 900 cr worth of scam took place, Kesav told media persons here that the funds have been borrowed in the name of Rayalaseema Drought Relief Corporation and these funds, worth a whopping Rs 900 cr, were diverted into the accounts of some private companies. “These funds were looted in a peculiar way which is not reported in any other State till now,” Payyavula remarked.

Demanding a CBI probe into the whole affair, the TDP MLA wanted the State Government to explain as to what happened to these funds which were raised as loan for electro mechanical works. Suspecting the hand of some persons in the PFC and REC in this scam, Kesav revealed that they have already started paying the amounts back.

The gazette was released on March 29 this year with bank guarantee and the loan was surprisingly sanctioned in just three days, Payayvula stated. Observing that as per the provisions of the Constitution any loan raised by the Government should go into the Consolidated Fund of Andhra Pradesh before the funds are withdrawn, he said even in the case of Beverages Corporation too this was clarified.

Expressing surprise that at least these funds were not credited even to the account of any of the Government Corporation, he said that the repayment has already begun. Payyavula suspected several irregularities with regard to financial management by various wings, particularly the Finance Department, he revealed that a report has already been submitted to the Governor on this issue.

Making it clear that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) too has corroborated this as a fact, Kesav said that the CAG has made it clear that Andhra Pradesh is the only State that has not submitted accounts to it. This is how the scam has taken place with the involvement of the leaders in the Finance wing and all this has taken place with the blessings of the ruling YSRCP leaders, he added.

In the name of constructing lift irrigation projects to overcome drought in Rayalaseema the ruling party leaders are indulged in such a massive scam, the TDP MLA felt. Reiterating that only a CBI probe can bring the facts to light, Kesav said that there is still more evidence on this scandal in the name of Drought Relief Projects, he said that Rs 1,000 cr has been raised as loan for lift irrigation projects.