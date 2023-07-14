Buzz: Three Bollywood beauties for Mahesh Babu?

Top director SS Rajamouli will direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film. The movie is expected to be the costliest attempt ever in the history of Indian cinema. Rajamouli is completely focused on the scriptwork. He will commence the pre-production work once the final script of the film gets locked. As per the reports, the film will have three heroines in crucial roles in this action adventure. Rajamouli and his team is keen to rope in three Bollywood beauties for these roles.

A long workshop is being planned and it would conclude by the end of this year. Rajamouli will finalize the major cast and crew members soon. The shoot of the film is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024. A couple of Hollywood studios are in talks to invest big in this actioner which is also expected to have a simultaneous release in English in all the countries. KL Narayana is the producer. Mahesh Babu will undergo rigorous training before he starts shooting for this untitled film.