Kiara Advani to surprise in a Cameo

Kiara Advani is one of the busiest and highest-paid Bollywood beauties currently. The actress has several big-budget projects lined up and she is also focused on South Indian films that would have a pan-Indian release. Kiara Advani will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan that is directed by Atlee. Kiara Advani will sizzle in a special number along with SRK and the song was canned recently in a set that is erected in YRF Studios in Mumbai.

The special song will be canned for a week in the set. The song was initially planned to be shot in Dubai but it is being shot in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone too will be seen in a special cameo in Jawan which happens to be the most awaited film of the year. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi is playing a crucial role. Anirudh scores the music and Red Chillies Entertainment are the producers. Jawan is slated for September 7th release.