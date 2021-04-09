Major 1st Look: Sobhita Dhulipala Terrified

Sobhita Dhulipala’s first look from Major has been released and she looks terrified here as she holds a kid in her arms. She plays an NRI hostage trapped in the 26/11 attacks and her character name in the film is Pramoda.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major will see Adivi Sesh stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, while Saiee Manjrekar plays his love interest. The film pays a tribute to the martyr by bringing to screen his heroics during the terrorist attacks and celebrates the spirit of his life.

While teaser of Major will be released on April 12th, the film will hit the screens on July 2nd.