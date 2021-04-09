Jagan promises MLC seat for Rama Subba Reddy

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised MLC seat to Ponnapureddy Rama Subba Reddy.

Rama Subba Reddy was TDP MLA from Jammalamadugu constituency in Kadapa district until 2019.

However, he quit TDP to join YSRCP in March 2020.

But his entry has created a rift in YSRCP in Jammalamadugu constituency with sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy strongly opposing it.

Subba Reddy on Friday (today) met YS Jagan along with Jagan’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to discuss about his political future.

In the meeting, Jagan promised MLC seat to Subba Reddy very soon while making it clear that sitting MLA Sudheer Reddy will again contest as YSRCP candidate from Jammalamadugu in 2024 Assemly polls.

Jagan also told him that if reorganisation of Jammalamadugu constituency will be taken up in future, it will become two Assembly constituencies, then he will give ticket for both Sudheer Reddy and Subba Reddy.

Subba Reddy felt convinced with Jagan’s promise and assured to work for strengthening YSRCP in Kadapa district.