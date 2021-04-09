Vakeel Saab gets a relief from AP High Court

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been strict against granting special shows and hike the prices for Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Vakeel Saab. After canceling all the granted permissions, the AP Government also issued a midnight GO which turned out to be a rude shock for the producers and distributors of Vakeel Saab. The producers filed a lunch motion petition in the AP High Court and the recent GO issued by the AP Government is stayed. The further hearing about this case will take place on Monday. As of now the theatres across Andhra Pradesh will have a hike in the prices till this weekend which is a huge relief for Vakeel Saab.

The final call would be taken by the High Court on Monday. Going with the happenings and the word of mouth, Vakeel Saab will have an exceptional weekend all over. Vakeel Saab is directed by Sriram Venu and it featured Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya in the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer of Vakeel Saab which released in a record number of screens.