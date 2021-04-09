Exclusive: New Release date locked for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The teaser of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa is out recently and it is a visual spectacle. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are teaming up for the third time in this action thriller. The latest schedule of the film’s shoot commenced in Hyderabad and the movie unit will move to Kerala for an important schedule. The makers of the film announced that Pushpa will hit the screens on August 13th. But with the delay in the shoot of the film, it is now impossible to release the film as per the schedule. The makers also considered the option of October 13th if RRR release gets pushed. But Sukumar is not confident in completing the shoot and release the film for Dasara.

The makers now decided to release Pushpa on December 17th before the Christmas weekend. With Sankranthi and other seasons jam-packed with releases, Allu Arjun and Sukumar decided to release the film on December 17th across the globe. An official announcement about the release date would be made soon. Sukumar also wants ample time for the post-production work of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Pushpa and the film is made on a budget of Rs 160 crores. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Fahad Fazal is the lead antagonist.