Major reshuffle in Release Dates

As expected and predicted, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak walked out of the Sankranthi race. The Producers Guild met to discuss about the release dates. RRR and Radhe Shyam will release as per the plan for Sankranthi 2022. Bheemla Nayak will now hit the screens on February 25th marking the Shivaratri weekend. Venkatesh and Varun Tej starter F3 which was earlier announced for February 25th will now release on April 29th during summer. Avoiding clashes between the biggies will prevent a dent in the revenues. The makers of Bheemla Nayak agreed to push the release.

RRR and Radhe Shyam will enjoy the Sankranthi 2022 season and will share the screens across the country. All the other films are planned for release as per the announcement. RRR is carrying terrific expectations and the film is expected to open with a bang in all the languages. Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama and the film too will open well all over.