Pushpa is decent on First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Pushpa has done decently to good business on its first Monday in the Telugu States. The film has collected 6.80 Cr distributor share taking 4 days total to 58.70 Cr. It has collected over 3cr share in the nizam with around 50 percent dop with is good but the main problem with the film is AP. Individual areas have shown a drop of 50-60 percent which is good generally but with the ticket rates at low and stakes at higher this is not enough. The film should continue its decent business over the weekdays and then it can take the advantage of a X-mAs holiday in the second weekend.

Area First Monday - 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 28.25 Cr 24.90 Cr 17.90Cr 10.90 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 10 Cr 8.90 Cr 6.30Cr 4.20 Cr 18 Cr UA 5.15 Cr 4.40 Cr 3.05Cr 1.80 Cr 12.25 Cr Guntur 3.81 Cr 3.47 Cr 2.83Cr 2.28 Cr 9 Cr East 3.36 Cr 2.95 Cr 2.19Cr 1.43 Cr 8.10 Cr West 2.80 Cr 2.55 Cr 2Cr 1.50 Cr 7.15 Cr Krishna 3.08 Cr 2.71 Cr 1.91Cr 1.15 Cr 7.50 Cr Nellore 2.27 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.65Cr 1.25 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 37.83Cr 102 Cr KA 7.5 Cr 10 Cr North India 7 Cr TN 5.40 Cr 6 CR Roi 5 cr (valued) Kerala 2.30 Cr 3 Cr (valued) Overseas 9.30 Cr 13 Cr Total 58.72 Cr 51.93 cr 24.51 cr Worldwide 83.43 Cr 139 Cr