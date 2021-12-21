Pushpa is decent on First Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0

Pushpa has done decently to good business on its first Monday in the Telugu States. The film has collected 6.80 Cr distributor share taking 4 days total to 58.70 Cr. It has collected over 3cr share in the nizam with around 50 percent dop with is good but the main problem with the film is AP. Individual areas have shown a drop of 50-60 percent which is good generally but with the ticket rates at low and stakes at higher this is not enough. The film should continue its decent business over the weekdays and then it can take the advantage of a X-mAs holiday in the second weekend.

AreaFirst Monday - 4 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam28.25 Cr24.90 Cr17.90Cr10.90 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded10 Cr8.90 Cr6.30Cr4.20 Cr18 Cr
UA 5.15 Cr4.40 Cr3.05Cr1.80 Cr12.25 Cr
Guntur3.81 Cr3.47 Cr2.83Cr2.28 Cr9 Cr
East3.36 Cr2.95 Cr2.19Cr1.43 Cr8.10 Cr
West2.80 Cr2.55 Cr2Cr1.50 Cr7.15 Cr
Krishna3.08 Cr2.71 Cr1.91Cr1.15 Cr7.50 Cr
Nellore2.27 Cr2.05 Cr1.65Cr1.25 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS37.83Cr102 Cr
KA7.5 Cr10 Cr
North India7 Cr
TN5.40 Cr6 CR
Roi5 cr (valued)
Kerala2.30 Cr3 Cr (valued)
Overseas9.30 Cr13 Cr
Total58.72 Cr51.93 cr24.51 cr
Worldwide83.43 Cr139 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here