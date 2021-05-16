Make YS Bharathi as AP CM: BJP strange demand!

The BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit has come out with a strange demand on Sunday.

AP BJP leader and former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded that YS Bharathi, the wife of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy should be made the CM of Andhra Pradesh immediately to bring some ‘change’ in administration.

Raju demanded YS Jagan to quit his CM post and make his wife Bharathi as CM.

Raju said Jagan failed on all fronts as CM and due to Jagan’s inefficiency, people in every household in AP were facing several problems.

Raju said Jagan completely mishandled Covid in AP due to which patients are struggling to get treatment, beds, ventilators, ICU beds in hospitals and also there is severe shortage of vaccines.

As Jagan failed to deliver, it’s better he quit from CM post and handover reins to his wife Bharathi to bring some reforms and change in administration.

He hoped that Bharathi might bring some change in administration and offer good governance to people.