Revanth obstructed from providing free meals to Covid victims!

The Hyderabad city police on Sunday obstructed TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy from providing free meals to Covid victims in Gandhi Hospital as well as for poor people at Secunderabad railway station.

Revanth has launched ‘free annadanam programme’ to help poor people and Covid victims.

Revanth arranged vehicles to transport free meals.

When Revanth was proceeding towards Gandhi Hospital, the police stopped him at Begumpet saying that MPs have no exemption to come on to the roads during lockdown from 10am to 6 am.

This led to heated arguments between police and Revanth. When Revanth questioned who ordered police to stop him, the police replied that they had orders from minister KT Rama Rao not to permit him to visit Hospitals or any other place outside during lockdown.

Revanth questioned police and KTR whether people take meals in the morning or at noon.

Revanth lashed out at KTR for doing ‘dirty politics’ even during these Covid times and preventing him from serving food to poor for free.

Revanth asked KTR to behave like a human being and have some humanity and don’t play dirty politics all the time.