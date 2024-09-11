Malaika Arora’s father dies by Suicide

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora has committed suicide this morning after he jumped off the terrace of his building that is located in the Bandra region of Mumbai. The cops rushed to the spot and the investigation is going on. No suicide note has been spotted in the residence of Anil Arora told the cops. The possible reasons for the sudden decision made by Anil Arora are being traced currently. Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan rushed to the residence of Anil Arora and he is overlooking all the formalities. Malaika was not at home when Anil Arora committed suicide.

Anil Arora has worked with the Merchant Navy and he comes from a Punjabi family. The parents of Malaika got separated when she was 11 years old. Malaika also has a younger sister Amrita Arora who is also an actress in Bollywood. Both Malaika and Amrita were raised by their mother Joyce Polycarp. The close family members of Anil Arora have rushed to his residence. The final rites of Anil Arora will be held soon. Rest in peace Anil Arora.