Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna to fly to Europe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently disclosed that he has been dealing with broken rib injuries. Despite his health condition, he participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai and plans to travel to Europe to shoot for a dance number and a romantic song for his upcoming movie Sikandar, co-starring actress Rashmika Mandanna. Composer Pritam has composed two songs for the film, which the Sikandar team, including director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, intends to shoot on a grand scale in Europe. The team is currently in the process of scouting locations for the song and some key sequences will be shot in Europe. Sikandar will feature Salman in a dual role, with Sathyaraj, known for his role in Baahubali, playing the antagonist.

Kajal Aggarwal has recently joined the cast of the film and she has a crucial role assigned. Sikandar, is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and is set to hit the theaters during Eid 2025. Salman Khan has delivered a series of debacles and he has many hopes on Sikandar.