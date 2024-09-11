Will KTR’s predictions on American Presidential Polls turn True?

Who is ahead, whether America will have their first woman president or will Trump make it for the second time?

As election day approaches, the track polls and the predictions are more. Now, KTR also joins the list. He predicted Kamala Harris’ win and wrote this on social media. After ruling Telangana for a decade, KCR and KTR have seen a severe backlash in the recent Telangana elections and KTR’s prediction over American elections is turning out to be a laughing stock.

KCR announced that YS Jagan would win in the 2024 AP elections but TDP formed the government. In the recent polls, his prediction has completely gone wrong. Lagadapati survey was credible across the political circles of the Telugu states. But, Lagadapati failed and called a quit from politics and exit polls. Now it’s KTR’s time for prediction, will his prediction work or will he pack his bags the same as Lagadapati?

KTR has been in the USA for a while and has been using social media to express his views about the political situation in Telangana. About the Presidential elections, KTR posted “She looked truly “Presidential”@KamalaHarris. The United States might just have their First ever Woman President later this year”. Most of the predictions said that Donald Trump may take over the charge. Will KTR’s predictions turn true this time or will he continue to disappoint with his predictions? The Presidential Elections in the USA are scheduled to take place on November 5th.

