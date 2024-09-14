Malavika Mohanan about shooting for Intimate Scenes

Malayali girl Malavika Mohanan is doing films in all the languages. She will be seen in Yudhra and the film Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. A couple of songs have been romantic and they featured several intimate scenes shot on the lead actors. Some of the glamorous clips of Malavika Mohanan from the trailer are viral. During the promotions of the film, Malavika Mohanan opened about her experience shooting for the bold scenes in the songs.

“Doing intimate scenes is not easy. Our roles are necessary to create the needed boundaries. We shot for Saathiya song in the cold weather. We were kissing against the waves and we were completely drenched. It was freezing cold and we had to kiss each other. The last thing in our minds was to kiss. We were waiting for the shot to be finalized as it was chilling cold” told Malavika Mohanan. This is her second Hindi film after Beyond The Clouds that released in 2017. Yudhra is an action thriller directed by Ravi Udyawar and is produced by Excel Entertainment.

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in Vikram’s Thangalaan that released in August. The beautiful actress is the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab that is slated for summer 2025 release.