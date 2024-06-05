Malle Poola Taxi from Dhoom Dhaam: Mangli’s Magical Number

Top singer Mangli played a special appearance and crooned a song in Dhoom Dhaam that is scheduled for July release. The lyrical song ‘Malle Poola Taxi’ is out now and it is a melodious folk number with the magical voice of Mangli. Malle Poola Taxi is also a party song that comes before the climax of the film. Gopi Sundar’s music, Ramajogaiah Sastry’s lyrics are the other highlights of the song. Mangli’s screen presence, dance moves and her voice are the major USP of the song. Malle Poola Taxi is expected to emerge as a hit number.

Dhoom Dhaam is directed by Sai Kishore Macha and Chetan Krishna, Hebah Patel played the lead roles. Renowned writer Gopi Mohan penned the script and screenplay for Dhoom Dhaam. Friday Frameworks Pvt Ltd are the producers. Shot in Poland and Hyderabad, Dhoom Dhaam is made on a budget of Rs 10 crores. Renowned actors like Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Goparaju Ramana, Benarjee, Praveen, Naveen and others played some important roles in Dhoom Dhaam.