Malli Pelli lands in Legal Trouble

Naresh and Pavithra Rajesh’s Malli Pelli film landed in trouble. Naresh and Pavithra Rajesh were rigorously promoting the film together and shared some interesting updates about their love life in some of the recent interviews. Malli Pelli has got much-wanted buzz. A few hours before the film’s release, Naresh’s ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi filed a petition at Kukatpally family court stating that the film carries content which would defame her image.

Naresh took some personal life scenes in the film. They were showcased in the film’s teaser and trailer. With this, Ramya Raghupathi approached the court saying that the scenes will humiliate her dignity. The decision of the family court will decide the future of the film. Ramya Raghupathi was married to Naresh in 2010 and she is the daughter of Congress leader Raghuveera Reddy’s brother.