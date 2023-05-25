Ram Charan’s New Production House

Ram Charan is all set to float a new production house. He was into airlines and he produced his father’s films on Konidela Production Company banner. He is now planning to float a new production house with Vikram of UV creations. Ram Charan and Vikram are close friends and together distributed some films.

Now they are planning to start a production house to encourage new talent and make concept-based films. The production house is named as ‘V Mega Pictures’. New concept films and Pan-Indian projects will be made in this production. Akhil Akkineni is in talks for their debut film. More details are yet to be revealed and there will be an official announcement very soon.