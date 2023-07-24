Mammootty quoting a Bomb for Yatra 2?

Yatra 2 will have a theatrical release in February 2024 and it would discuss about YS Jagan’s political journey after the demise of his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy and the padayatra that brought him to power in Andhra Pradesh. Tamil actor Jiva is expected to reprise the role of YS Jagan in this political drama. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty played the lead role in Yatra as YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Mammootty has been approached for a couple of scenes in Yatra 2.

The Malayalam actor is quoting over Rs 10 crores for two days of work in the film. The makers will take a final call soon and they are trying to convince him for a smaller pay. Shiva Meka is the producer and the shoot of Yatra 2 commenced recently. Mahi V Raghav who directed Yatra is directing this film.